Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Andrew Burton

Humphrey Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 26

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 21/01/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Craig Quilter

Jubilee Street, Rothwell. Age: 39

On 30/09/23 at Northampton stole items worth £220 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £220.

James Hill

Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 38

On 11/02/24 at A45, Rushden, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 286 days. To pay costs of £85.

Allan McNally

Cottesbrooke Road, Corby. Age: 43

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 03/11/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 132 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.

Paul Singh

Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 22

On 02/12/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Luke Preston

Spring Rise, Kettering. Age: 23

On 04/08/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Thomas York

Silver Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 24/01/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £240.

Thomas Findlay

Daniell Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 12/02/24 at Northampton damaged a police vehicle; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the sight of a police officer and the offence was racially aggravated.