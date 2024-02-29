Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Andrew Burton
Humphrey Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 26
On 21/01/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Craig Quilter
Jubilee Street, Rothwell. Age: 39
On 30/09/23 at Northampton stole items worth £220 from the Co-op.
Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £220.
James Hill
Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 38
On 11/02/24 at A45, Rushden, drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 286 days. To pay costs of £85.
Allan McNally
Cottesbrooke Road, Corby. Age: 43
On 03/11/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 132 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.
Paul Singh
Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 22
On 02/12/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Luke Preston
Spring Rise, Kettering. Age: 23
On 04/08/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Thomas York
Silver Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35
On 24/01/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £240.
Thomas Findlay
Daniell Walk, Corby. Age: 26
On 12/02/24 at Northampton damaged a police vehicle; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the sight of a police officer and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,000. To pay compensation of £200.