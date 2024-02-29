News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:17 GMT
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Andrew Burton

Humphrey Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 26

On 21/01/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Craig Quilter

Jubilee Street, Rothwell. Age: 39

On 30/09/23 at Northampton stole items worth £220 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £220.

James Hill

Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 38

On 11/02/24 at A45, Rushden, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 286 days. To pay costs of £85.

Allan McNally

Cottesbrooke Road, Corby. Age: 43

On 03/11/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 132 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.

Paul Singh

Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 22

On 02/12/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Luke Preston

Spring Rise, Kettering. Age: 23

On 04/08/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Thomas York

Silver Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 24/01/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £240.

Thomas Findlay

Daniell Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 12/02/24 at Northampton damaged a police vehicle; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the sight of a police officer and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,000. To pay compensation of £200.