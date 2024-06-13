Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Chelveston, Corby, Desborough and Kettering

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 10:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Scott Turley

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 42

Court newsCourt news
Court news

On 27/11/23 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 24/01/24 at Kettering stole three bottles of Jack Daniel’s, butter and a pack of Cathedral City cheese worth £88.25; on 21/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 25/04/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay compensation of £100.

Miles Connors

No fixed address. Age: 24

On 08/04/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 days. To pay compensation of £50.

Ghenadie Iliniuc

Cupar Crescent, Corby. Age: 34

On 23/04/24 at Corby drove a Toyota after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities, 120 days of alcohol abstinence and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85.

Linda Strain

No fixed address. Age: 48

On 07/05/24 at Corby stole clothing worth £52 from Next.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £52 and costs of £85.

Lyndsey Scrivener

Woodfield Grove, Corby. Age: 41

On 11/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £519. To pay costs of £210 and a surcharge of £208.

Samuel Houghton

Hillside, Chelveston. Age: 25

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 21/04/24 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Bradley Barlow

Manor Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 29

On 01/05/24 at Barton Seagrave drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £710, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £284.

Luke Knighton

High Street, Desborough. Age: 31

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 02/05/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £200.