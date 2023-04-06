Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Burton Latimer, Corby, Raunds, Stanion and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Rachel Ogunremi

The Embankment, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 29/01/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £138, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £55.

David Baughan

Flowerhill Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 52

On 29/01/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Andrew Taylor

Little Lane, Stanion. Age: 60

On 20/12/21 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £1,038. To pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £104.

Conor Young

Finedon Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 26

On 05/02/23 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £416, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.

George Staines

Whitney Close, Raunds. Age: 24

On 03/02/23 at Raunds drove a Toyota after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop and give his details.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Aline Olton

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 05/02/23 at Kettering drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £192.

Robert Vials

Delamere Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 34

On 30/01/22 at Northamptonshire breached a non-molestation order; between 15/01/22 and 29/03/22 at Northamptonshire breached a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.