Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Alexandria Armour

Slipton Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 28

Court news

On 05/01/22 at Kettering damaged two car tyres to the value of £80 belonging to a woman; on 29/12/21 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or entering a named street. To pay compensation of £80, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jake Ibbitson

Swan Close, Raunds. Age: 25

On 05/04/22 at Wellingborough damaged a Northamptonshire Police radio earpiece; assaulted a police constable; on 10/04/22 at A6, Irthlingborough, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform; at Higham Ferrers drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 08/03/22 at Higham Ferrers when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. To have treatment for alcohol dependency. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £170, compensation of £50 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Andrew Sewett

St Michael’s Lane, Wollaston. Age: 44

On 29/01/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; committed a further offence during the operation period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £128. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Cole Hodgson

Sherwood Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 21

On 23/04/22 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £294, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Daryl Bullimore

Browning Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 14/09/20 at Corby damaged a window to the value of £201 belonging to The Kingfisher; resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty; with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £285. To pay compensation of £251, costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Damien Simpson

Kingfisher Close, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 11/09/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Mark Bailey

Laurel Road, Kettering. Age: 59

On 01/05/22 to 03/05/22 at Kettering attended the home address of a named woman which was prohibited by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Luke Liptrot

High Street, Raunds. Age: 22

Between 18/03/20 and 21/03/20 at Kettering entered a building as a trespasser and stole various hand tools; entered a building as a trespasser and stole an oven, gas hob, dishwasher and washing machine.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £1,500, costs of £450 and a victim surcharge of £122.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.