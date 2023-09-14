News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Broughton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Louis Cooke

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 10/08/23 at Kettering Railway Station were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85.

Waldemar Chmielnicki

Taunton Avenue, Corby. Age: 50

On 10/08/23 at Corby drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 48 months. Fined £423, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £169.

Thomas Bridgman

Wellingborough Road, Broughton. Age: 31

On 11/08/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £1,200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £480.

Daniel Loasby

Chalkleys Lane, Barton Seagrave. Age: 28

On 13/05/23 at Silver Street, Kettering, had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Alex Gray

Harrowden Road, Wellingborough. Age: 53

On 26/06/23 at Wellingborough had an axe in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; on 10/08/23 at Wellingborough had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; had a hammer in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay costs of £170.

Robert Mort

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 37

On 24/08/23 at Corby stole laundry products and coffee products worth £200 from the Co-op; on 25/07/23 at Corby stole alcohol and washing detergent worth £76 from One Stop.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 25 weeks.

Octavian Vlad

Edgell Street, Kettering. Age: 36

On 29/08/23 at Kettering drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.