Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Broughton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Louis Cooke
No fixed address. Age: 30
On 10/08/23 at Kettering Railway Station were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85.
Waldemar Chmielnicki
Taunton Avenue, Corby. Age: 50
On 10/08/23 at Corby drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 48 months. Fined £423, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £169.
Thomas Bridgman
Wellingborough Road, Broughton. Age: 31
On 11/08/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £1,200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £480.
Daniel Loasby
Chalkleys Lane, Barton Seagrave. Age: 28
On 13/05/23 at Silver Street, Kettering, had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Alex Gray
Harrowden Road, Wellingborough. Age: 53
On 26/06/23 at Wellingborough had an axe in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; on 10/08/23 at Wellingborough had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; had a hammer in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay costs of £170.
Robert Mort
Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 37
On 24/08/23 at Corby stole laundry products and coffee products worth £200 from the Co-op; on 25/07/23 at Corby stole alcohol and washing detergent worth £76 from One Stop.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 25 weeks.
Octavian Vlad
Edgell Street, Kettering. Age: 36
On 29/08/23 at Kettering drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.