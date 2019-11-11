Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Weldon and Wellingborough

Bobby Jo Ashton Smith

Pine Walk, Corby. Age: 18

On 09/06/2019 in Corby produced five plants of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85, cannabis plants and pots to be forfeited and destroyed.

William Wood

Friston Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 20

On 06/04/2019 in Northampton assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85.

Skye Taylor

High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 05/07/2019 with another, stole the contents of a tip jar, to the value of approximately £40, from Costa Coffee, Wellingborough.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Julius Hekeiakh Sprott

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 23/09/2019 stole a quantity of meats and cheese, to the value of £225, from the Co-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough; on 23/09/2019 stole a quantity of meats and cheese, to the value of £79, from the Co-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough;

On 26/09/2019 stole a quantity of meats and cheese, to the value of £225, from the Co-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough; on 06/10/2019 stole a quantity of meat and cheese, to the value of £39.75, from McColls, Kingsway, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay compensation of £568.75.

Daniel Perry Johnson

Brawn Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 31

On 28/09/2019 drove a motor vehicle in The Embankment, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Wade Joseph Martin Keevil

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 04/09/2019 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

David Allison

Airfield Way, Weldon. Age: 45

On 29/06/2019 drove a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Weldon Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 265mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months.

Michael Ross Philip Cook

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 25

On 12/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Bideford Square, Corby, when the proportion of cannabis in your blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving licence for 12 months.

Wayne Read

Breedon Close, Corby. Age: 48

On 16/10/2019 drove a green Ford Fiesta on the A43, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 166mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Daniel Kosmala

Lawson Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 30/09/2019 drove a silver Renault scenic in Rockingham Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £206, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Krzysztof Ziolkowski

Cedar Way, Wellingborough. Age: 53

On 16/09/2019 were in charge of a motor vehicle in Station Road, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 57mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £186, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Mark Wayne

Rossetti Close, Wellingborough. Age: 53

On 28/09/2019 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 14/10/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.