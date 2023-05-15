News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced at court from Barton Seagrave, Brigstock, Corby, Kettering and Raunds

In court

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 31st Mar 2022, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:57 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Alan Anderson

Bridge Street, Brigstock. Age: 60

Court newsCourt news
On 18/03/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £440, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £176.

Andru-Jay Burgess

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 11/07/22 at Corby damaged a man’s window to the value of £200.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Eleanor Harper

Walsingham Avenue, Kettering. Age: 43

Between 13/07/22 and 30/07/22 at Northampton sent messages and photographs that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jamie Lynn

Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 16/01/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; possessed in private a retractable baton.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Fined £153, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Scott Smith

Leyland Close, Raunds. Age: 34

On 25/11/22 at Northamptonshire contacted a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Justin Charles-Hodgkins

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 20

On 30/03/23 at Wellingborough drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

James Kenna

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 40

On 10/12/22 at Corby used towards a person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Christine Gammon

Bugbrooke Lane, Barton Seagrave. Age: 45

On 01/07/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jason Green

Pickering Court, Corby. Age: 41

On 30/03/23 at Corby had a bladed article in a public place, namely a kitchen knife with a 6in blade.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.