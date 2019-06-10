Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Sywell, Raunds, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Robert William Cridland

Court news

Brampton Close, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 17/10/2018 in Wellingborough resisted PC Hartshorn in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC Howson in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, compensation of £150, costs of £85.

Amy Louise Collins

Kittiwake Close, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 23/12/2018 drove a Seat Leon in Mill Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three months.

Gareth Watson

Edmond Street, Kettering. Age: 38

On 28/09/2018 in Irchester, without authority, had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his weapon.

Ryan Hills

Gladstone Street, Raunds. Age: 26

On 03/01/2019 in Thrapston assaulted a male by beating him; without lawful excuse, damaged a white iPhone, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to participate in a Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from visiting a named street in Thrapston. This order lasts until 22/04/2020.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £780.

Mukesh Patel

Appleby Close, Wellingborough. Age: 57

On 31/03/2019 in Earls Barton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 29 months.

Jamie Lee Sharp

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 14/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Silver Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300, banned from driving for 16 months.

Francie McCarthy

Ecton Lane, Sywell. Age: 28

On 12/12/2018 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kyle Grantham

Spring Gardens, Rothwell. Age: 32

Between 26/03/2019 and 04/04/2019 in Kettering, failed to notify the authorities of a change of address, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Brighton Magistrates Court on 29/08/18.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £23, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Reece Bunce

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 08/04/2019 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a stair gate to the value of £20, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £20, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Lukasz Klos

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 36

Between 06/02/2019 and 07/02/2019 in Northamptonshire, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that on 6/2/2019 you monitored her car’s movements, on 6/2/2019 you tried calling her several times and sent her a text messaging making her aware that you were following her, on 7/2/2019 you followed her to a hotel, and on 7/2/2019 you left a note in her car.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £287, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £87.