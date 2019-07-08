Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Jake Freeland

Court news

Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 02/05/2019 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Brooklyn Bar, Kettering, an offensive weapon, namely a punching dagger knife ; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, dagger knife and cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed, fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jason Alan Percival

Grafton Road, Rushden. Age: 41

On 13/04/2019 at Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting a named person directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 02/06/2020. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Dean Beeby

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 33

On 01/05/2019, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Good World Chinese & Thai takeaway, Field Street, Kettering, stole two plastic containers of sweets.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 7pm to 7am daily, to pay compensation of £100.

Andrew Christopher John Wright

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 32

On 17/03/2019 drove a VW Golf dangerously on the A6183, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Peter Leonard Anthony Bennett

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 47

On 07/04/2018 drove a blue VW Polo in Polwell Lane, Burton Road and Windmill Avenue, Kettering, while unfit to drive through drugs; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £85, drugs forfeited and destroyed, banned from driving for 12 months.

Keith Graeme Welch

St Crispens Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 02/06/2019 in Wellingborough you stole a black plastic bag containing items belonging to someone else.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Osei Benjamin Kwesi Amoako

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 02/03/2019 in Wellingborough Road, Isham, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620, banned from driving for 18 months.

Cornell Jerome Mason

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 27/11/2018 stole seven beef roasting joints, to the value of £64.89, from Tesco, Whitworth Way, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

On 27/11/2018 in Whitworth Way, Wellingborough, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £64.89, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200.

Pawel Sliwka

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

Between 09/12/2018 and 22/12/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse sent another person messages in order to pester and harass her, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 15/06/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) any contact whatsoever with the victim either directly or indirectly 2) not to enter a named street in Wellingobrough. This order lasts until 02/06/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Josh Turner

Poppy Fields, Kettering. Age: 25

ON 13/02/2019 in Plymouth, Devon, without lawful excuse damaged a worktop to the value of £100, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Johnathan French

No fixed address. Age: 40

On 05/05/2019 in Wellingborough you without lawful excuse, damaged a wall to an unknown value intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.