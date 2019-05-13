Who’s been sentenced from Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Samson Ngoy

Court news

Windmill Road, Irthlingborough.Age: 22

On 16/11/2018 stole a television, to the value of £3,179.99, from the Co-Op, Irthlingborough; on 15/11/2018 stole DVD and TV from the Co-Op, Irthlingborough; on 15/11/2018 in Irthlingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £324, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £200, compensation of £199.

Lee Jay Jonathan White

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 29/11/2018 in Northampton without reasonable excuse, acted in a manner causing alarm, harassment and distress, which you were prohibited from doing by an anti-social behaviour order made on 04/09/2015 by Northampton Magistrates Court.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person by any means 2) going to a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 24/03/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £620.

Kieron Paul Webb

Naseby Road, Kettering. Age: 18

On 23/09/2018 in Kettering used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £384, surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £85.

Richard Thomas Folwell

Hawkins Close, Rothwell. Age: 61

On 12/07/2018 in Rothwell, assaulted a female by beating her; damaged stair banisters intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 02/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, to participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £620.

Sharon Anne Gilchrist

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 12/09/2018 stole jars of coffee from Farmfoods, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Daniel Ashby

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 17/03/2019 in Wellingborough having entered as a trespasser part of a building, namely a sales counter, stole £29 in cash; on 21/03/19 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at the Criminal Justice Centre, Northampton, having been released on bail; on 26/03/2019 stole alcohol, to the value of £137, from Morrisons, Wellingborough; on 26/03/2019 stole alcohol, to the value of £31.29, from Gold Street News, Wellingborough; on 15/03/19 stole alcohol, to the value of £4.40, from Gold Street News, Wellingborough; on 25/03/2019 stole groceries, to the value of £30, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay compensation of £65.69.

Craig Robert Tyler

Alan Road, Rushden. Age: 28

On 10/12/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 250 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to a named street in Irchester. This order lasts until 26/03/2021. To pay compensation of £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

John Thomas Smart

The Shrubberies, Woodford. Age: 45

On 26/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, while banned from driving; without a licence; wilfully obstructed PC Lloyd Mason in the execution of his duty; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Barry Anthony Hartnett

Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 34

On 19/03/2019 in Northamptonshire, without reasonable excuse, you emailed a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 04/03/2019.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 20 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.