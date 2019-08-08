Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Upper Benefield and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

John Mullan

Court news

Devon Road, Corby. Age: 35

On 18/02/2019 stole two packs of 50g of tobacco, to the value of £70.70, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 08/03/2019 stole chocolate bars, to the value of £60, from Poundland, Corby; on 25/06/2019 stole various meat products, to the value of £70, from the Co-op, Corby; on 07/06/2019 stole various coffee products, to the value of £90, fro mthe Co-op, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £290.70.

Scott Muir

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 27/04/2019 stole tanning lotions, sunglasses and premium hair care items, to the value of £539, from Boots, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mariusz Lewanddowski

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 18/05/2019 in Wellingborough you used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety; you had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Elsden Road, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three months. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting a named person directly or indirectly or via a third party. This order lasts until 04/07/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £350.

Jamie William O’Hagan

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 12/05/2019 in Northamptonshire assaulted Adrian Spencer, a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks, to pay compensation of £50.

Nicholle Carolanne Scott

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 05/07/2019 stole a toolbox, to the value of £110, from Halfords, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.

Nina Anne Watson

Coronation Crescent, Upper Benefield. Age: 52

On 22/01/2019 were the owner of a dog, namely Henry, a bull mastiff/rotweiller cross, which was dangerously out of control in Coronation Crescent, Upper Benefield, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty.

Dog must be destroyed unless it is kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, to be kept on a lead in a public place at all times and kept muzzled, insured against all third party injuries and kept in an appropriate kennel or cage while in the property where it is being kept by the owners or else muzzled. Fined £461, to pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £46, costs of £1,860.

Sandel Visinel Cretu

No fixed address. Age: 47

On 07/07/2019 stole three pairs of trainers, to the value of £139.97, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21.

Daniel Marius Ficleanu

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 22/06/2019 you were in charge of a Jaguar in Park Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 102mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Sintija Mahneva

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 22/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Nest Farm Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 40mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Peter Murrie

Cannock Road, Corby. Age: 22

On 22/06/2019 drove a Ford Focus at McDonald’s, Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £325, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.