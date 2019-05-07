Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Jamie Lee Sharp

Court news

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 24

Between 16/05/2018 and 19/05/2018 in Kettering stole clothing, to the value of £1,420.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly or via a third party and social media and not to encourage anyone else to do so 2) going to Mawsley. This order lasts until 19/03/2020. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Andrew David Den-Drijver

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 03/03/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a television intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a Samsung mobile phone, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at St Mary’s Hospital, London Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a handbag, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £555, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Peter Charles Woodall

Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 21/10/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Earls Barton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 81mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Paula Marie Howard

Market Road, Thrapston. Age: 57

On 08/09/2018 were in charge of a dog, namely a white boxer bulldog cross named Meatball, which was dangerously out of control in Market Road, Thrapston, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Miller David Duffy

Honiton Gardens, Corby. Age: 27

On 15/02/2019 in Corby, without lawful authority, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, knowing there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to the said entry; assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting two named people in any way either directly or indirectly and 2) entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts indefinitely. To pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £350.

Angela Judge

Eastfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 21/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £115, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Aiden Hegarty

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 18

On 19/01/2019 in Corby, without the consent of the owner, took a Ford Fiesta for the use of yourself or another.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 19/01/2019 drove a Ford Fiesta in Argyll Street, Corby, without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £120, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Adam Wayne John Sayles

Market Place, Kettering. Age: 29

Between 11/2018 and 05/03/2019 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, you have had contact with a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 31/08/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Emil Luniewski

Eastfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 30/12/2018 in Northampton you used towards a female threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause her to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked; destroyed a glass pane window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whethe such property would be destroyed or damaged;

Between 16/01/2019 and 18/01/2019 in Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a female, which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that on the specified dates attended victim’s address, sent multiple text messages and made anonymous phone calls which you knew caused her alarm and distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting in any way two named people 2) going to a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 21/03/2021. To pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £620.