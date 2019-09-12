Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Dorota Sawko

Court news

Station Road, Kettering. Age: 53

On 15/07/2019 in Station Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a mirror intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, compensation of £30, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jordan Watts

Dovedale Road, Corby. Age: 18

Between 11/12/2018 and 14/12/2018 in Harborough Road, Northampton, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely It’s a Gift, stole £300 cash, cigarette papers and lighters, sweets and chocolates, torches and a pair of headphones.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £867.98

Adrian-Marius Neculaes

Tavistock Close, Corby. Age: 31

On 29/07/2019 drove a blue Ford Focus in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £580, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Connor Anthony Holland

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 26/07/2019 stole cakes, to the value of £36.94, from McColls, Wellingborough; on 05/08/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted PCSO Josh Unsworth; stole meat, to the value of £44, from the Co-op, Wellingborough; stole meat, to the value of £70, from the Co-op, Wellingborough;

On 25/07/2019 stole meat, to the value of £70, from the Co-op, Wellingborough; on 30/07/2019 stole meat, to the value of £70, from the Co-op, Wellingborough; on 16/07/2019 stole meat, to the value of £20.70, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough;

On 11/07/2019 stole chocolate, to the value of £62, from McColls, Wellingborough; on 24/06/2019 stole meat and cheese from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 16/06/2019 stole meat, to the value of £47, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough;

On 08/06/2019 stole baby milk, to the value of £44, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 24/03/2019 stole meat, to the value of £28.50, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 13/08/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay compensation of £543.14.

James Vernon Sanders

Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 25/07/2019 in Northampton assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of their functions as such by beating them; on 12/08/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.

Brandon Jake Sellars

Sussex Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 20/07/2019 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; in Horsemarket, Kettering, had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, cannabis and cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jack Coulson

Hayway, Rushden. Age: 21

On 03/08/2019 drove a motor vehicle on the A45, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 110 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Jack Trusler

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 31

On 22/04/2019 in Mawsley, assaulted PC Dezelsky by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay compensation of £75.

Gerrard Keegans

Greenland Walk, Corby. Age: 25

On 06/08/2019 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, sent texts to another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 08/05/2019;

On 11/08/2019 in Corby with intent to cause another person harassment alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 33 weeks. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting first victim directly, indirectly, via third party including social media 2) entering a named street in Corby 3) entering a named property in Corby 4) entering a named pharmacy in Corby or 5) entering a named school in Corby.

This order lasts until any further orders.

Second restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a second named person 2) entering the Viking pub in Danesholme Square, Corby.

This order lasts until 19/02/2020.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £170.

John Thomas Smart

The Shrubberies, Woodford. Age: 45

On 23/03/2019 in Kettering without reasonable excuse intimidated, harassed or pestered another person by messaging her, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 08/03/2019.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks.