Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Liam Bourne

Fitzwilliam Street, Rushden. Age: 31

On 16/02/2019 in Irthlingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relations programme for 30 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person directly or indirectly 2) going to a named street in Irthlingborough. This order lasts until 19/05/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £300.

Tesla Marie Streets

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 18/05/2019 stole two bottles of washing-up liquid, to the value of £10, from Poundland, Wellingborough; on 06/05/2019 stole meat products, to the value of £20.75, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; on 12/05/2019 stole meat products, to the value of £17.90, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; on 07/05/2019 stole a Bosch drill, to the value of £80, from B&Q, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £98.65, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Thomas Watters

Leighton Road, Corby. Age: 61

On 19/05/2019 without reasonable excuse, were present at an address in Naismith Avenue, Corby, in the presence of a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 09/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Kurt Moore

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 18/05/2019 stole washing items to the value of £45 from Poundland, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Juliano Singh Parante

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 49

Between 20/03/2019 and 21/04/2019 in Northampton, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Robert William Alfred Davis

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 02/04/19 stole four skeins of wool totaling £10 from Bargain Buys, Kettering; on 02/05/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks.

Martin John Walker

No fixed address. Age: 42

On 24/01/2019 in Corby stole a debit card and spent £8.64, belonging to someone else; on 29/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £8.64, fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £30.

Richard James Marlow

No fixed address. Age: 39

On 10/01/2019 stole goods, to the value of £481.54 from B & M Stores, Wellingborough; in Wellingborough, assaulted a male by beating him; used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; assaulted PC Robinson acting in the exercise of his functions as such; assaulted PC Mark Summerfield acting in the exercise of his functions as such.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 18 months, to pay compensation of £225, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Cam’ron Notice-Leigh

Martin Close, Rushden. Age: 20

On 13/11/2018 in Leicestershire sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

William Vint

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age: 41

On 18/04/2019 in Corby with intent to cause PC Hughes harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted PC Hughes, a police constable, acting in the exercise of his functions as such, by beating him; at Kettering General Hospital assaulted Dr Andrei Ionel, a doctor, acting in the exercise of his functions as such, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty.

On 23/05/2019 wilfully misbehaved in Court 1, Northampton Magistrates’ Court, by by shouting and using abusive language.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Martin Byrne

Deeble Road, Kettering. Age: 60

On 21/05/2019 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.