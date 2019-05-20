Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Nathan John Milne

Honey Crescent, Kettering. Age: 39

On 29/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Carina Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Shaun Woodward

Maple Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 30/03/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a front door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, knowing there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to the said entry.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person whatsoever and 2) entering a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 31/03/2021. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kane Malcolm Britten

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 16/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Cannon Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £70, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Shane Stephen Gilder

Quarry Close, Corby. Age: 31

On 17/03/2019 in Corby assaulted PC Jounet by beating her; assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay compensation of £100.

Ian Clive Pulford

Windmill Close, Wollaston. Age: 51

On 02/03/2019 drove a Ford Focus in London Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £210, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Jay Grant Walden

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 40

On 16/03/2019 drove a Ford Focus in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 108mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Thomas Murray

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age: 55

On 20/12/2018 in Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £139, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300.

Sebastian Parker-Bourne

Whiteman Lane, Rothwell. Age: 20

Between 05/12/2018 and 11/12/2018 in Kettering, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female, and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that between those dates you sent her a number of malicious and offensive texts.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £107, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sally Ann Betteridge

Manton Road, Rushden. Age: 58

On 17/03/2019 drove a Peugeot 206 in Station Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Chadade Elsie Healey

Nansen Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 19/07/2018 in the Drapery, Northampton, assaulted a police constable in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £100.

Wayne Read

Breedon Close, Corby. Age: 48

On 30/12/2018 were in charge of an LDV Maxus in Carrington Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £153, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Daniel Christopher Mongan

Gipsy Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 12/10/2018 in Northampton dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a generator, to the value of £2,000, belonging to Keepmoat Homes Ltd knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 65 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.