Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Helen Isobel Bigg

Court news

Grasmere Green, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 11/09/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged a front door in Great Park Street, Wellingborough, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £300.

Tim King

Savernake Drive, Corby. Age: 29

On 04/09/2018 caused a nuisance to the public by shouting and screaming and running into the path of oncoming traffic on the A14, Kettering, resulting in a major dual carriageway being blocked in both lanes.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £620.

Przemyslaw Dabrawa

Bonham Court, Kettering. Age: 35

On 22/05/2019 drove a Toyota Yaris in Tresham Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for two years.

Andre Lewis O’Halloran

York Road, Kettering. Age: 26

On 18/05/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged an internal door, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £38, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Tonie Martin Whitney

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age: 54

On 09/04/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to an address in Desborough. This order lasts until 11/06/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Jak Xavier Leese

Stanion Lane, Corby. Age: 27

On 23/09/2018 in Oakley Road, Corby, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; drove without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £300, banned from driving for 30 months.

Mantas Kubilius

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 14/01/2019 drove a Citroen Berlingo in Merlin Road, Weldon, when the proportion of cocaine and cannabis in your blood exceeded the specified limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Nicholas Page

Westfield Place, Rushden. Age: 46

On 21/03/2019 stole various meat products, to the value of £153.23, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Adam Webster

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 26

On 14/03/2019 in Corby used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 15/03/2019 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a fire extinguisher belonging to Northants Police intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly, indirectly, via third party or via social media. This order lasts until 12/06/2020.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200, compensation of £100.

Jaqueline Margaret Harper Evans

Gordon Street, Rothwell. Age: 46

On 03/02/2019 in Gordon Street, Rothwell, assaulted PC Katie Hibbert, an emergency worker acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £76, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £250.