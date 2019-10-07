Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Michael Ross Johnston

Coronation Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 35

On 06/08/2019 drove a Renault Clio in Alexandra Street, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills Programme for 19 days, to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

James Sartain

Browning Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 09/09/2019 at the Co-op, Corby, assaulted a female by beating her; stole three crates of Stella Artois and a Magnum ice-cream, valued at £30.30, from the Co-op, Corby; on 04/07/2019 stole an unknown quantity of meat products from the Co-op, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay compensation of £50.

Kaloyan Georgiev

Wood Street, Kettering. Age: 20

On 22/06/2019 in Kettering used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £200.

Justin Philip Wilson

No fixed address. Age: 40

On 25/12/2018 stole multiple bottles of Prosecco from Gold Street Garage, Gold Street, Wellingborough; on 21/11/2018 stole whiskey bottles, to the value of £65, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for four months, to pay compensation of £77, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Aaron Joseph Lockwood

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 05/03/2019 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; drove a Ford Fiesta in Crow Lane, Northampton, when the proportion of controlled drugs, namely cocaine and cannabis, exceeded the specified limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £360, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, drugs forfeited and destroyed, banned from driving for 12 months.

Ian Williams

Lister Road, Wellingborough. Age: 56

On 08/01/2019 in Wellingborough, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed to complete your annual notification, failed to notify the authorities of your new address, and failed to notify them of a bank account that you had not previously disclosed.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Michael Thomas Duroe

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age: 32

On 08/08/2019 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, made phone calls to another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to named addresses in Weldon and Kettering 30 going to Kettering General Hospital unless in a genuine emergency or by appointment. This order lasts until 12/09/2021.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.

Tosin Fatai Dada

The Cloisters, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 08/07/2019 drove a red Mercedes in Thorpeville, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £746, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £100, banned from driving for 36 months.

Solomon Scotland

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 03/08/2019 had with you in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, a knife.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his knife.

Lee Andrews

Station Road, Kettering. Age: 49

On 15/07/2019 in Kettering used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

Verdict: Guilty .

On 12/09/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, compensation of £50, costs of £500.