Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Ringstead and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Stuart John Faulkner

Court news

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 41

On 10/07/2019 in Corby, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Alex Phillip Stuart

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 30/07/2019 in Northampton committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner at a bus stop.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85.

John Peter Gray

Masefield Close, Wellingborough. Age: 58

Between 14/06/2019 and 21/06/2019 in Wellingborough, communicated with a child under the age of 16, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court on 12/02/2015.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, to be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address daily from 7pm to 7am, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £250.

John David Neil Mcaulay

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 43

On 15/06/2019 in Kings Cliffe attempted to steal unknown goods belonging to PC Howard.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 01/08/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Jordan Hendrick

Livingstone Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 24/05/2019 drove a Vauxhall Insignia in Brooke Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £575, surcharge to fund victim services of £57, costs of £85, banned from driving for 7 days.

Damian Kevin Attfield Butlin

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 16/07/2019 in Wellingborough, assaulted a female by beating her; without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Wellingborough and contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 34 weeks, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £200.

Galliano Peter Difolco

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age: 38

On 10/02/2019 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; had with you in a public place, namely Bamburg Close, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a torch adapted into an extendable baton.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed; order made to deprive the defendant of the extendable baton.

Jordan Gibson

Church Walk, Corby. Age: 22

On 17/02/2019 in Northamptonshire failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; drove a Ford Fiesta dangerously on a public place, namely a car park.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months, defendant to be placed under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 7pm to 7am daily.

Kerry Shannon

Newbury Close, Corby. Age: 22

On 31/08/2019 in Corby, allowed yourself to be carried in a Renault Laguna knowing that it had been taken without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority; stole a wallet and mobile phone.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, compensation of £35.

Jack Duncan Grant

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 30

On 17/02/2019 in Corby resisted PC Gouldbourne in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Adrian Graham Hillyer

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 34

On 14/08/2019 in Newland Street, Kettering, committed a public nuisance by indecently exposing yourself by pulling down your trousers and exposing your genitals in public.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Andrew Richard Mcloughlin

Church Street, Ringstead. Age: 38

On 15/08/2019 in Rushden, had with you in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster; damaged the nearside rear passenger door of a police car, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, knuckleduster to be forfeited and destroyed, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for nine months.