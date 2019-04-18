Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Oundle, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Stephanie Rees

Wakerley Close, Oundle Age: 34

On 01/02/2019 being the driver of a Vauxhall Zafira, owing to the presence of which on a road, namely Church Lane, Barnwell, failed to stop after an accident whereby damage was caused to a VW Passat; drove a Vauxhall Zafira in Hemington Road, Polebrook, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Ryan Edward Butler

Greasley Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 16/01/2017 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely applied for a loan in the name of another person, intending to make a gain, namely £300, for yourself; on 19/01/2017 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely applied for a loan in the name of someone else, intending to make a gain, namely £300, for yourself; on 30/01/2017 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely applied for a loan in the name of someone else, intending to make a gain, namely £100, for yourself; on 20/04/2018 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely ordered takeaway food using someone else’s details, intending to cause loss to or to expose that person to a risk of loss of £15.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, compensation of £415, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Cornell Jerome Mason

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 05/11/2018 stole four bottles of Courvoisier brandy, to the value of £110, from Morrisons, Wellingborough; on 06/11/2018 in Northampton you assaulted a registered general nurse.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £300.

Nicole Louise Wilson

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 19/02/2019 drove a Ford Focus in Oakley Road,Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Caroline McCulloch

Sandby Road, Corby. Age: 51

On 09/08/2018 stole alcohol, to the value of £215, from Waitrose, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £215.

Thomas Watters

HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. Age: 61

On 27/12/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a BMW intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 13/01/2019 without reasonable excuse, you attended a named street in Corby which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 09/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay compensation of £115.

Lee Jay Jonathan White

HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. Age: 38

On 01/08/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a male by beating him; without lawful excuse, damaged glasses to the value of £94 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without reasonable excuse, approached members of public and asked for monies, which you were prohibited from doing by an anti-social behaviour order made on 04/09/2015 by Northampton Magistrates Court.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months concurrent to sentence being served, to pay compensation of £194.

Eamon Finn

Oliver Close, Rushden. Age: 62

On 11/11/2018 in Duck Street, Rushden, assaulted PC Matthew McCullough in the execution of his duty.

Verdict: Guilty.

Fined £923, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £93, costs of £620.

Oskar Wojciech Gronowski

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 21/01/2019, stole an Avengers DVD, to the value of £26.99, from HMV, Kettering; on 23/01/2019 stole chocolate bars, of a value unknown, from Home Bargains, Kettering; stole three jars of manuka honey, to the value of £89.97, from Boots, Kettering; on 07/02/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for two weeks, to pay compensation of £116.96.

Harrison Paul Barnes

Neale Avenue, Kettering. Age: 18

On 10/11/2018 were in charge of a motor vehicle in a public place, namely Morrisons car park, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood, namely 254mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £201, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Wade Joseph Martin Keevil

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 22/02/2019 in Kettering assaulted PC Oliver Quinlan by beating him; assaulted PC Naomi Gouldborne by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay compensation of £320, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Charles Anthony David

Lloyds Road, Corby. Age: 20

On 17/11/2018 drove a VW Lupo in Roman Road, Titchmarsh, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 104mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £294, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Oliver David Henry Moss

St Vincent’s Avenue, Kettering. Age: 18

On 24/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Kettering Road, Rothwell, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 4.9mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £280, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Jack Munton

Holly Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 26/10/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Almond Road, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood, namely 30mcg of drug per litre of blood.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.