Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Mawsley and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Alexander Crnadak

Court news

Spencer Walk, Corby. Age: 18

On 09/01/2019 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Lyveden Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely not less than 135mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Stephen Stead

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 25

On 27/03/2019, entered as a trespasser a building, namely Post Office, St Giles Street, Northampton, with intent to steal; attempted to enter as a trespasser a building, namely The Kabin, Sheep Street, Northampton, with intent to steal; attempted to enter as a trespasser a building, namely Regent Pharmacy, Northampton, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Constantin Manolach

Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 22/12/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £334, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £85.

Thomas Watters

Nasmith Avenue, Corby. Age: 61

On 21/04/2019 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, you were at the home address of and in the company of a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on 09/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Cameron Stephen Martindale

Hook Close, Corby. Age: 21

On 16/04/2019 in Corby, had in your possession one bag of cannabis; resisted PC Sallis in the execution of his duty; drove a motor vehicle in Stuart Road, Corby, without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,314, surcharge to fund victim services of £43, costs of £85, Fined £438, banned from driving for 24 months.

Guy Robert Woolgrove

Paddock End, Mawsley. Age: 50

On 02/09/2018 in Walgrave, assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Verdict: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 300 hours, to pay compensation of £1,500, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Danny Mark Vallee

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 05/01/2019 in a public place, namely Sheep Street, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Michael Kenneth Hale

Windmill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 20/04/2019 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 11/04/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Patrick David Scott Muddiman

Whiteford Drive, Kettering. Age: 34

On 18/03/2019 in Kettering stole an iPhone 4, to the value of £150; stole £32.30 cash belonging to East Midlands Trains; assaulted PC Anil Chutte; on 18/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Grant Philip Pettit

Alliance Court, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 23/04/2019 in Northamptonshire, without reasonable excuse, you sent multiple screen shot meesages via face book to a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on 10/08/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Caroline McCulloch

Sandby Road, Corby. Age: 44

On 02/08/2018 stole alcohol, to the value of £117, from Tesco, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £150.

Thomas Patrick Aughey

Cowper Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 23/03/2019 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a Vauxhall Astra intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.