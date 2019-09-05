Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Kings Cliffe, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Raymond George Lumsden

Northbrook, Corby. Age: 26

On 18/04/2019 in Kettering, displayed some writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated; stole one bottle of wine and one can of gin, of a value of £3.84, from Tesco, Kettering; assaulted a male by beating him;

On 04/12/2018 in Corby assaulted a male by beating him; on 28/03/2019, without lawful excuse, damaged a metal enterance gate at Wellingborough Magistrates Court, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year, to pay compensation of £203.84, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Katie Mary Ann Nolan

Ford Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 28/02/2019 with three others stole laundry pods, coffee products and alcohol, to the value of £120, from B&M, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay compensation of £20.

Benjamin Luke Cox

Weavers Road, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 02/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Barnwell Gardens, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £337, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £300, banned from driving for 17 months.

Pharmar Kwiecien

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 23

On 13/07/2018 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a silver Alfa Romeo to the value of £600, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 17/05/2018 without reasonable excuse sent numerous text messages including messages of an abusive nature to a female, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 10/08/2017;

Between 15/5/18 and 17/05/2018 without reasonable excuse made numerous telephone calls to a female, which you were prohibited from doing; on 17/05/2018 without reasonable excuse made a telephone call to a female of a threatening nature, which you were prohibited from doing.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 13 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £535, surcharge to fund victim services of £115. costs of £350.

Joanne Clair Martin

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 39

On 17/11/2018 in Kettering with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, displayed any writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening, abusive or insulting, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim whatsoever 2) entering a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 08/08/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £200.

Gavin Paul Massey

Alliance Court, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 08/08/2019 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby; at Northampton without lawful excuse, caused damage to a police custody cell to the value of £35, intending to destroy or damage such property, or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £35, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Miles Lloyd Goodjohn

Lonsborough Drive, Kettering. Age: 29

On 20/04/2019 drove a Ford Fiesta in Rockingham Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

George Thomas Pearson

Oak Lane, Kings Cliffe. Age: 27

On 27/07/2019 drove a Ford Fiesta in Orchard Lane, Woodnewton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £480, surcharge to fund victim services of £48, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.