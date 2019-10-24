Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Cristian Brete-Ionut

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 19/09/2019 drove a Vauxhall Astra in Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; while banned from driving.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Who has appeared in court recently?

John-Paul Zaadane McKeegans

No fixed address. Age: 41

On 25/09/2019 stole items, to the value of £58, from B&Q, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.

Tapiwa Somanje

Gordon Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 18/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Queen Street, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for eight months.

Martyn Lee Burns

Berneshaw Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 27/09/2019 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Branden Lee Kearney

Handcross Court, Corby. Age: 22

On 08/09/2019 in Kettering failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; assaulted PC Chambers; assaulted PC Cheatham.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jevgenijs Nikiforovs

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 13/08/2019 drove a BMW in Colyers Avenue, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for two years.

Dale Andrew Pearson

Stone Close, Wellingborough. Age: 51

On 08/09/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Hatton Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Peter John Mckay

Murray Walk, Corby. Age: 42

On 04/12/2018 in Corby used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used.

Verdict: Guilty

On 20/09/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 19/06/2019 in Corby wilfully obstructed PC King in the execution of her duty; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; in a public place, namely Occupation Road, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour;

On 22/07/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £310, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrei Ostap

Heathfield Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 09/08/2019 drove a Toyota Avensis in George Street, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, eight points on driving licence.

Jude Ryan Campbell

Wansford Place, Corby. Age: 19

On 28/04/2019 in Corby damaged a door, to the value of £89.70, belonging to Corby Council, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, compensation of £89.70, costs of £85.

Sardou Bah

Woodhill Prison. Age: 44

On 28/02/2019 in Kettering, stole cleaning products, coffee and alcohol, to the value of £120; on 22/03/2019 dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, namely men’s sanitary products belonging to Savers.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200.