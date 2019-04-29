Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

James Fisher

Court news

Cottingham Road, Corby. Age: 56

On 27/02/2019 drove a Kia Rio in Rockingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 69 cg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50, banned from driving for 15 months.

Andre James Carrington

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 11/02/2019 in Corby, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty.

Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim in any way. This order lasts until 13/03/2020. Fined £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £400.

Darren Burn

Howard Road, Shankley, Isle of Wight.Age: 47

On 13/04/2018 having been served with a notice by Kettering Council, failed to take steps required by it, in that you failed to (a) instruct a pest control service to deal with any vermin present within the property boundaries and (b) remove all over-grown shrubbery which is likely to damage harbourage to vermin.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £3,138.86.

Julius Hekeiakh Sprott

HMP Woodhill, MIlton Keynes. Age: 34

On 02/12/2018 stole various chilled items, to the value of £116.88, from the One Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 30/12/2018 stole assorted meat, to the value of £79.75, from the One Stop Shop, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 14 weeks, to pay compensation of £196.63, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Luke Thomas Barnes

Gosforth, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 12/02/2019 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Anthony Lee Beech

Valley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 12/02/2019 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Hookhams Path, Wollaston, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife; on 27/07/2017 in Wellingborough, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £1,400.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 38 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, compensation of £1,400.

Shane Biddle

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 12/02/2019 in Wellingborough, stole two Zanussi washing machines, a multi-gym, an exercise bike, a treadmill, a box of motors and a box of wires.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Leon Spencer

Stream Bank Close, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 11/02/2019 in Albert Street Kettering, had in your possession herbal cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £242, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, herbal cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Joel James Crockford

c/o Bayes Street, Kettering. Age: 21

On 16/03/2019 in Station Road, Rushton, stole Prada sunglasses, to the value of £270.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Anthony Lee Morrison

c/o Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 16/03/2019, without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Corby and also spoke to a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 29/10/2018; in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a cell mattress between the value of £150 and £200 belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £150.

Mark Rose

c/o High Street Place, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 26/06/2018 in Wellingborough, stole a cement mixer to the value of £380.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £190, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.