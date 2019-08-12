Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Vicci Alyxia Hart

Court news

Longfellow Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 12/11/2017 at Northampton acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely a fridge, freezer, cooker, washing machine, table and chairs, two sofas and a deep fat fryer.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £216, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Branden Lee Kearney

Handcross Court, Corby. Age: 22

On 08/07/2019 without reasonable excuse you attended an address in North Cape Walk, Corby, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 10/10/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £149.

Dariusz Kumpicki

No fixed address. Age: 33

On 08/07/2019 stole seven pairs of sunglasses, to the value of £479, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.

Jason Grant Bremner

Almond Road, Kettering. Age: 45

On 02/06/2019 in Kettering assaulted a male; on 27/06/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Finlay James Sharples

Pleasant Row, Woodford. Age: 35

On 11/02/2019 without lawful excuse,, damaged an internal security door belonging to S2S, Carrington Street, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Christopher Alan Johnson

Harcourt Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 21/06/2019 in Wellingborough, assaulted PC Ladner; assaulted PC Tyers.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £800, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85.

James Andrew Worboys

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 38

On 22/06/2019 at Rushden Windmill Club, Glassbrook Road, Rushden, assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Allan John Frederick Loads

Jackson Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 07/04/2019 in Northampton sent a voicemail message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £250.

Gheorghe Fufoi

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 21

On 25/06/2019 in Rothwell without reasonable excuse, you video called another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 20/06/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Michael Brookes

Highfield Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 78

On 04/02/2019 in Finedon Road, Irthlingborough, without lawful excuse damaged a blue Peugeot 206 to the value of £712.50, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £156, compensation of £712.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Russell David Coles

The Headlands, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 27/05/2019 in Northampton assaulted PC Rowland, a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker; used towards persons unknown threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,857, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £135, costs of £85.

Diane Wendy Russell

c/o Masefield Drive, Rushden. Age: 57

On 01/04/2019 in Rushden, had in your possession a wrap containing 0.3g of diamorphine; had in your possession a wrap containing 0.5g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis and diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jay Alexander Lawrence

Bassetts Court, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 28/06/2019 drove a Nissan Juke in Minerva Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without the consent of the owner, or other lawful authority, took a Nissan Juke for the use of yourself or another; drove without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.