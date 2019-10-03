Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Philip Leigh Byrne

Whitford Drive, Kettering. Age: 30

On 25/05/2019 in Kettering, assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks concurrent, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £625.

Who has appeared in court recently?

Kurt Sebastian Starnes

Charles Robinson Court, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 12/07/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £200.

Ricky Patrick Summers

Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 30

On 18/09/2019 was in charge of a Vauxhall Zafira on the A6, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £126, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Mihai-Bogdan Otcuparu

Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 15/09/2019 was in charge of a black Mercedes Benz in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £169, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Laura Bealing

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 15/09/2019 at Northampton General Hospital, assaulted PC Holly Morgan, by beating her; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay compensation of £200, costs of £50.

Joanne Morton

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 15/06/2019 in Wellingborough, stole an iPhone.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £300.

Ralfs Auseklis

No fixed address. Age: 26

On 04/09/2019 stole two Dorma duvets, valued at £300, from Dunelm, Kettering; on 19/09/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85.

Darren John McGill

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 16/09/2019 drove an Audi A3 in Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £950, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Shane Stephen Gilder

Quarry Close, Corby. Age: 31

On 16/09/2019, being the driver of a vehicle, failed to stop after an accident in Elizabeth Street, Corby, whereby damage was caused to a BMW;

Failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; drove without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Pavel Zaleiko

Melton Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 31/08/2019 drove a BMW in Carina Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurace.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for two years.

Paul Raymond Barnett

Bradfield Way, Rushden. Age: 43

On 06/08/2019 stole chocolate, to the value of £102, from Tesco, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for six weeks, Criminal Behaviour Order made for five years, not to enter Rushden town centre or the Rushden Lakes retail and leisure complex, to pay compensation of £102, surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.