Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Darrell Andrew Morfett

Court news

Portland Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 58

On 13/03/2018 drove a Vauxhall Zafira dangerously on the Wilby Way roundabout, A45.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

James Robert Thomas

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 16/04/2019, having entered as a trespasser The Vegan House, Hamblin Court, Rushden, stole £10; on 27/06/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Police Station, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks, to pay compensation of £10, surcharge to fund victim services of £11, costs of £85.

James Derek Alexander Bedford

Bede Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 26/04/2019 stole a bracelet, to the value of £1,295, from Cash Converter, Silver Street, Kettering; on 02/05/2019 in Kettering had in your possession one wrap of cocaine; on 20/05/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 11/06/2019 at Northamptonshire Magistrates Court failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 15 weeks, to pay compensation of £115, wrap of cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

David Bissett Hendry

Rubens Walk, Corby. Age: 37

On 06/05/2018 at CEX, Corby, committed fraud in that you sold a Samsung phone, intending to make a gain, namely cash, for yourself; dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Samsung Galaxy S9, to the value of £739, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 17/06/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay compensation of £739, fined £50.

Thomas Gaffney

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 45

On 02/06/2019 stole alcohol, to the value of £83, from Tesco, Kettering; on 20/06/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £130, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Kyle Mark Ratcliffe

Byron Crescent, Rushden. Age: 26

On 12/01/2019 in Wellingborough, assaulted PCSO Craig Blacha, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £620.

Heath Anthony Seabrook

Dingle Road, Rushden. Age: 53

On 15/06/2019 in Rushden, you assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

James Robert Stedman

Minden Close, Corby. Age: 19

On 15/06/2019 in Northamptonshire, without reasonable excuse, you engaged in a conversation with another person via text message which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on 10/05/2019.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kyrone Cosson

Allen Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 01/06/2019 in Kettering, damaged a copy of the codes of practice book belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Rushden wilfully obstructed PC Freeman in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Danny Button

Whiteford Drive, Kettering. Age: 43

On 02/06/2019 in Kettering you assaulted PC Rice, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of pepper spray.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Troy Anthony Roy Johnston

Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 01/06/2019 in Desborough, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

James Andrew Warwick

Merrivale Close, Kettering. Age: 39

On 20/04/2019 in Kettering used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by another whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £765, surcharge to fund victim services of £76, costs of £620.