Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Duncan Kieran Berry

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 28

On 09/09/2018 in Southgate Drive, Kettering, attempted to steal items of a value unknown; stole £64.74 in cash from a Nissan Qashqai; interfered with a VW Golf, or anything carried in or on the same with the intention of stealing the said motor vehicle or part of it or anything carried in or on the said motor vehicle; on 14/12/2018 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged the window of a Vauxhall Corsa, to the value of £136.80, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay compensation of £64.74 To pay compensation of £136.80

Daniel Alan Abbott

Duck Street, Rushden. Age: 22

On 13/10/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Wilby Way, Wellingborough, when the proportion of cocaine in your blood, namely 65mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of cannabis in your blood, namely 4.2mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Marc Stephen Pfaff

Spencer Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 26

On 27/07/2018 drove a Vauxhall Astra in High Street, Rushden, while banned from driving; without insurance; stole petrol to the value of £40.05 from Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for two years, to pay compensation of £40.05, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200.

Imran Mabashwir Ali

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 18/06/2018 in Northampton used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Perrin Johnson-Smith

The Hedges, Rushden. Age: 23

On 29/05/2018 in Rushden, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 27/06/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Andru-Jay Burgess

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 27/03/2019 in Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £38, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Connor Anthony Holland

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 09/03/2019 stole sweets to the value of £27, from the Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough; 07/03/2019 stole four boxes of sweets, to the value of £48, from the Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough; on 07/03/2019 stole a box of Galaxy Ripple from the Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough;

On 04/03/2019 stole drumstick lollies, to the value of £12, from the Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough; on 04/03/2019, stole a pack of drumstick squashies from the Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough;

On 04/03/2019 stole M&M cakes and a box of Skittles from McColls, Kingsway, Wellingborough; on 03/03/2019 stole meat from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough;

On 03/03/2019 stole steak and detergent from the Co-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough; on 25/02/2019 stole two boxes of Dairy Milk from Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough;

On 25/02/2019 stole chocolate, to the value of £80, from the Co-op, Farm Road, Wellingborough; on 24/02/19 stole steak and beef, to the value of 33.50, from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough;

On 22/02/2019 stole three cases of chocolate, to the value of 54, from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough;

On 18/02/2019 stole meat, to the value of 36, from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 15/02/2019 stole coffee from the Co-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough;

On 14/02/2019 stole washing powder, to the value of £60, from Tesco, Cannon Street, Wellingborough;

On 12/02/2019 stole underwear from Matalan, Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough; on 26/03/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks.

Tafadzwa Muzondo

Bennett Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 02/03/2019 failed, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a direction given to you under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 in that you failed to leave the locality specified, namely Silver Street, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £332, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £85.