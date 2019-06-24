Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

James Vernon Sanders

Court news

Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 22/09/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Hannah Perkins in the execution of her duty; without lawful excuse, damaged a police body-worn camera unit, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 29/10/2018 stole alcohol, to the value of £75, from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, compensation of £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Gary John Furzer

c/o High Street Place. Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 15/07/2018 stole meat items, to the value of £125.74, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Verdict: Guilty

On 08/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £125.74, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £250, fined £50.

Stephanie Goudie

Alberta Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 14/03/2019 in Corby, stole £105 cash.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay compensation of £105, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Danielle Ann Louise Prosser

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 02/07/2017 in Kettering stole a wallet containing two Nationwide debit cards, a driving licence and £130 cash; committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely that you were entitled to use a Nationwide card belonging to another peson, intending to make a gain for yourself goods to the value of £24.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 08/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay compensation of £154.

Peter John Knighton

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 57

On 26/04/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Gladstone Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Cornel Lakatos

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 26/04/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Willow Brook Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £550, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 21 months.

Samson Ngoy

Windmill Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 22

On 02/01/2019 in Irthlingborough, stole a paramedics emergency response bag, to the value of £600 to £800, belonging to the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Samantha Leakey

Chatsworth Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 22/06/2018 were the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier/Labrador cross, which was dangerously out of control in a public place, namely Chatsworth Drive, Wellingborough, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, compensation of £67.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £200.

Lee Mark Davis

Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 37

Between 25/01/2019 and the 20/02/2019 in Irthlingborough, failed to notify the police that you stay at an address for seven days or longer, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003; failed to notify the police that you had been a resident or stayed for the period of 12 hours at a household or other private place where a child resides or stays.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 44 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Scott David Brown

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 28/04/2019 drove a Vauxhall Astra in East Avenue, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Lindsey Chapman

Greening Road, Rothwell. Age: 44

On 30/04/2019 drove a Ford Fiesta in Greening Road, Rothwell, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £615, surcharge to fund victim services of £61, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.