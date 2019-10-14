Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Rolands Leimanis

King Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 03/09/2019 drove a Vauxhall Vectra in King street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Who has appeared in court recently?

Nicole Louise Wilson

Welland Vale Road, Corby.

On 04/07/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Waver Close, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for nine months.

Jamie Barry Ellis

Baker Crescent, Irchester. Age: 26

On 02/07/2019 in Higham Ferrers, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, knowing there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to your entry; destroyed clothing and household items, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty

On 02/07/2019 in Higham Ferrers assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relations programme for 35 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way 2) entering Higham Ferrers. This order lasts until 17/03/2022. To pay compensation of £1,020, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £400.

Peter Allan

Seaton Crescent, Corby. Age: 48

On 08/04/2019 stole Yankee candles, to the value of £292.89, from Boots, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay compensation of £292.89.

Martin Carl Perry

Nina Carroll Way, Kettering. Age: 37

On 16/03/2019 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him; on 29/03/2019 resisted PC Chris Gosmore and PC James Condon in the execution of their duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Zbigniew Berner

Wimbourne Walk, Corby. Age: 52

On 23/06/2019 drove a Merecedes E320 in Wimbourne Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

John Philip McGilly

Redgrave Drive, Corby. Age: 49

On 04/09/2019 in Corby, took a Vauxhall Corsa without the consent of the owner for the use of yourself or another; drove without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £804, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Connor Anthony Holland

c/o Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 25/06/2019 stole various meats, to the value of £44, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 07/07/2019 stole baby milk, to the value of £25, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 15/07/2019 stole various meats, to the value of £93.60, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

On 22/07/2019 stole baby clothes, to the value of £80, from Matalan, Wellingborough; on 25/07/2019, stole children’s clothes, to the value of £250, from Matalan, Wellingborough; on 28/07/2019 stole various meats, to the value of £16.40, from Tesco, Wellingborough;

On 28/07/2019 stole a variety of meat, to the value of £5.60, from Tesco, Wellingborough; on 12/08/2019 stole cake, to the value of £22, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 27/08/2019 stole a variety of meats, to the value of £50, from the Co-op, Wellingborough;

On 05/09/2019 stole various meat products from the Co-op, Wellingborough; on 07/09/2019 stole chocolate, to the value of £40, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 22/08/2019 stole various meat products, to the value of £40, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough;

On 11/08/2019 stole various meat products, to the value of £110, from the Co-op, Wellingborough; on 09/08/2019 stole a variety of meat products, to the value of £70, from the Co-op, Wellingborough; on 24/07/2019 stole various gorcery items, to the value of £15, from Tesco, Wellingborough;

On 14/09/2019 in Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, smashed a window and plant pot, to the value of £140, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks, to pay compensation of £115.

Gavin Paul Massey

Alliance Court, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 18/09/2019 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.