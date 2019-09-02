Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Steven Alan Wood

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 41

On 06/06/2019 stole three bottles of Famous Grouse Whiskey, to the value of £48, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £32, compensation of £24, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Mitchell Kyle Brown

Kingfisher Road, Thrapston. Age: 22

Betweeen 05/09/2018 and 08/09/2018 in Thrapston assaulted a female by beating her; on 14/10/2018 assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

Between 05/09/2018 and 09/09/2018 in Thrapston, without lawful excuse, damaged a blue Mini intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged;

Between 31/08/2016 and 01/10/2016 in Thrapston, without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way 2) entering a named street in Thrapston. This order lasts until 06/08/2021. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £770.

Margareta Lintu

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 19/03/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Piotr Pawel Plaszczyk

Kirtley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 21/07/2019 drove a BMW in Victoria Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Andrew Brian Rae

Butterwick Walk, Corby. Age: 50

On 15/06/2019 in Kings Cliffe attempted to steal unknown goods of a value unknown belonging to PC Howard.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £780.

Larry Denzel Magolis

The Embankment, Wellingborough.Age: 20

On 14/07/2019 in Northampton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £311, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Constantin Alin Postolache

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 21/07/2019 drove a Mercedes in The Oval, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Oluwasanmi Akinlade

Mallory Close, Rushden. Age: 25

On 05/08/2019 drove a black BMW in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 130 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Dariusz Marcin Czaja

Grasmere Green Wellingborough Age: 34

On 04/07/2019 in Northampton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for three months.

Charles Smyth

Central Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 78

On 21/07/2019 drove a black Vauxhall Insignia in Kingsway, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 3 years.

Neil Duncan Wilson

Northbrook, Corby. Age: 43

On 17/07/2019 in Corby you assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 07/08/2020. Fined £80, compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £31.97, costs of £85.