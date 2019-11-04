Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

James Michael Tyler

Upper George Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 23

On 25/07/2019 in Wellingborough, destroyed a washing machine, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty . Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85.

Who has appeared in court recently?

Babajide Fakoya

William Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 20/09/2019 drove a Toyota Avensis in Tanners Lane, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50, banned from driving for 12 months.

Stuart Joseph Connor Hailes

Oxford Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 15/01/2019 in Corby, damaged a railway bridge to the value of £2,053.35 belonging to Network Rail, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, to pay compensation of £2,053.35, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jaell Elizabeth McAteer

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 10/05/2019 in Northamptonshire stole four pairs of sunglasses, to the value of £35.96, from New Look; stole three foundation and four eyelashes, to the value of £30,from Primark.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Radoslaw Korytkowsili

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 08/03/2019 in Wellingborough, assaulted PC Charlie Puddephatt by beating him; assaulted PC Erica Parsons by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £620.

Marcin Piotr Kostack

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 22/06/2019 in Wellingborough, damaged windows of a property, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £186, compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Natalie Evelyn Waterfield

Cross Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 21/09/2019 drove a Renault Megane in Sainsbury’s car park, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Paul Bandy

Masefield Drive, Rushden. Age: 40

Between 17/05/2018 and 18/05/2018 in Rushden committed fraud in that you purported to be another person, intending to cause a loss to 118118 Money or to expose that person to a risk of loss.

Verdict: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for eight weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 7pm to 7am daily. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625.

Dex Russell-Day

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 26/09/2019 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her; on 20/07/2019 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her; on 31/07/2019 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim and 2) going to a named street in Rushden. This order lasts until 08/10/2020. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.

Vinnie Bland

Thorngate Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 12/06/2019 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her; damaged a mobile phone, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £150.

Aidon Burton

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 31/03/2019 in Kettering, damaged a letterbox and a wardrobe intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.