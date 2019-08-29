Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Rokib Uddin

North Hayes Court, Northampton. Age: 28

On 10/11/2018 at Brooklyn Bar, Kettering, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another, and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Leon Phillips

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 20

On 17/07/2019 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged television, cabinet and ornaments, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) going to a named address in Corby 2) not to contact victim in any way. This order lasts until 04/08/2020.

Fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Charlie McMinn

Bellway Close, Kettering. Age: 19

On 05/04/2019 drove a Honda Civic in Pytchley Road, Kettering, when the proportion of cannabis in your blood exceeded the specified limit; on 23/04/2019 drove a Honda Civic in London Road, Kettering, when the proportion of cannabis in your blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, banned from driving for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £170.

May Alice Goodman

The Crescent, Kettering. Age: 18

On 18/07/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Church Street, Burton Latimer, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Denis Martin

No fixed address. Age: 43

On 11/07/2019 stole alcohol, to the value of £192, from Asda, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay compensation of £192, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Martin Colin Mcleod

Cheddar Walk, Corby. Age: 43

On 05/07/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Holcot Road, Moulton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £761, surcharge to fund victim services of £76, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

James Andrew Gordon Campbell

Tettenhall Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 22/06/2019 stole numerous goods (trolley full), to the value of £740.80, from Asda, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Anton-Corneliu Ciocan

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age: 34

On 22/07/2019 were in charge of a silver Skoda Fabia in Studfall Avenue, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Maureen Johnston

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 32

On 28/05/2019 stole two bottles of vodka, to the value of £17, from Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £250.

Sarah Louise Smith

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 36

On 06/06/2019 stole three bottles of Famous Grouse Whiskey, to the value of £48, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £32, compensation of £24, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ross Evan Plummer

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 07/07/2019 in Wellingborough used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.