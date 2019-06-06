Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Thao Francis Panter

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 07/04/2019, having entered as a trespasser a building in St Giles Terrace, Northampton, stole a bottle of water.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £150.

Micah Thomas

Butts Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 05/04/2019 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £54, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Remus Cristian Huban

Cupar Crescent, Corby. Age: 50

On 27/01/2019 in Rockingham Road, Corby, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of driving a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £270, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £350, banned from driving for 12 months.

Conor Jay Banyard

Castillion Street, Northampton. Age: 24

On 26/12/2018 in Rushden assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 26/12/2018 in Rushden drove a vehicle without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £650, fined £450, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Aidon Burton

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 31/03/2019 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, damaged a CCTV camera in cell 14, belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year, to pay compensation of £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Lee Barry Constant

Rossetti Close, Wellingborough. Age: 41

Between 14/02/2019 and 15/02/2019 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse you sent a series of letters, social media messages and emails which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 17/10/2018.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Shaun Hickman

Roman Way, Higham Ferrers. Age: 26

On 31/03/2019 drove a Vauxhall Astra in Shelley Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Justin McAllister

Park View, Kettering. Age: 47

On 18/01/2019 drove a Nissan in Charles Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

George James Stammers

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age: 49

On 02/04/2019 at the Rockingham Arms pub, Studfall Avenue, Corby, used towards Sgt Gipson and in the presence of other members of the public threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Laura Zoe White

Regent Street, Northampton. Age: 42

On 02/04/2019 stole an electric razor and victuals, to the value of £379.49, from Boots, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kane Harvey Taylor

Hayway, Irthlingborough. Age: 18 On 19/01/2019 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £200.