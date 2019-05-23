Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irchester, Kettering, Rothwell and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Michele Michael Feola

Court news

Blandford Avenue, Kettering. Age: 30

Between 25/12/2018 and 16/01/2019 in Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that between those dates you texted her and made numerous phone calls.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly, indirectly, or via third party and including social media and from encouraging anyone else to do so 2) visiting a named street in Rothwell. This order lasts until 02/04/2020. Fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85.

Ewan McKenzie

Eastbrook, Corby. Age: 20

On 21/10/2018 drove a VW Polo in Arnhill Road, Gretton, without due care and attention; without insurance; without a licence; failed to stop after an accident whereby damage was caused to other vehicles, namely a BMW, a Land Rover and a SsanYong.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, driving licence endorsed with nine points, fined £480, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ricky Thomas Leonard Bagshaw

c/o Heather Road, Kettering. Age: 50

On 18/04/2018 were the owner of a collie-type breed of dog which was dangerously out of control in Stamford Road, Kettering, and while out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Dog to be kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, being securely fitted with a fixed-length lead and held at all times when in a public place. Fined £110, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300.

Dario Patrick Tecey

St Andrews Street, Kettering. Age: 36

On 18/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle on the A43, Holcot, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 80mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Oluwasanmi Akinlade

Mallery Close, Rushden. Age: 25

On 23/08/2018 in Rushden had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Phillip John Leitch

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 02/04/2019 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse you had contact with another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on 22/12/2014.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Dean Adam Pitt

High Street, Irchester. Age: 36

On 29/08/2017 in Arkwright Road, Irchester, produced a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £50, cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Terrell Robotham

Higham Road, Rushden. Age: 21

On 23/08/2018 in Rushden had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be destroyed.

Steven Thain

Browning Walk, Corby. Age: 39

On 24/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A6003, Uppingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 103mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £366, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Shane Bradley Wilson

Kipton Field, Rothwell. Age: 33

On 29/12/2018 drove a Mitsubish L200 Titan in Kettering Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £388, surcharge to fund victim services of £38, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Carlton Floyd Eatock

Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 07/07/2018 in Montagu Street, Kettering, without lawful excuse damaged a serving hatch window to the value of £1,100, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £260, compensation of £825, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £150.

Karen Forster

Meadow Walk, Higham Ferrers. Age: 42

On 15/10/2018 in Northampton assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £625.