Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Luke Thomas Ives

Court news

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 20/07/2019 stole a selection of meat, belonging to the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £44, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Clarke Russell Grant

Barnes Close, Kettering. Age: 40

On 09/06/2019, with another, stole a bottle of Mount Gay Rum, to the value of £16, from Morrisons, Kettering; on 11/07/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 20/07/2019 in Kettering, had in your possession a quantity of crack cocaine; had in your possession a quantity of heroin.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, crack cocaine and heroin to be forfeited and destroyed.

Adrian Graham Hillyer

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 05/07/2019 in a public place, namely, Horsemarket, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Robert Loboda

Constable Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 22/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Corby swimming pool car park, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, banned from driving for 23 months, fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel Redding

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 24

On 17/03/2019 drove a Vauxhall Astra Envoy in Welford Road, Chapel Brampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 141mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Shona Smith

Queensway, Higham Ferrers. Age: 30

On 08/06/2019 at The Railway Inn, Rushden, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, with intent to cause PC Lockwood harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for six months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address between 9pm and 6am on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. To pay compensation of £100.

Paul Charles Jackson

The Shortlands, Irthlingborough. Age: 49

On 21/07/2019 in a public place, namely Thrift Street, Higham Ferrers, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; assaulted PC McCullough; assaulted PC Laws; assaulted PC Black; at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, with intent to cause PC Black harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; assaulted Neil Jones, a custody detention officer.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 240 hours, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, compensation of £150.

Joshua Eady

Arthur’s Way, Kettering. Age: 22

On or about 17/05/2018 in Kettering, being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste, failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent the unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment or disposal of waste.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £480, surcharge to fund victim services of £48, costs of £1,118.56.

John-Jo Smith

Woodnewton Way, Corby. Age: 28

On 27/04/2019 in Northampton assaulted PC Barnes by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Charlie Brady

Dalkeith Place, Kettering. Age: 43

On 10/11/2018 in Kettering, had in your possession some diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Carmela Gubitosa

Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 03/01/2019 drove a Citroen dangerously in Kimbolton Road, Chelveston.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Owen Alexander Halfpenny

Yew Close, Corby. Age: 39

On 23/04/2019 stole three bottles of Jack Daniels, to the value of £96, from Tesco Extra, Corby; on 20/07/2019 stole one bottle of prosecco, to the value of £8, from the Co-op, Corby; on 14/07/2019 stole confectionery and alcohol, to the value of £30, from the Co-op, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay compensation of £134, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.