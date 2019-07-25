Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Mathew Derek Leadbitter

Court news

Well Lane, Rothwell. Age: 26

On 01/06/2018 in Rothwell, without reasonable excuse, reset mobile phone to factory settings, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court on 09/09/2016.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £130, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jamie Peter Ross

Grange Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 02/04/2019 had with you in a public place, namely BP garage, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a silver metal knuckle duster.

Verdict: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £300, knuckleduster to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Duncan Redhead

No fixed address. Age: 33

On 26/05/2019 in Irthlingborough assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone, iPad, a window and a cooker intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting two named people directly, indirectly, via third party and including social media and not to encourage anyone else to do so 2) attending two named streets in Irthlingborough. This order lasts until 18/06/2021. To pay compensation of £600.

Vitalijs Demjanovs

Spencer Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

Between 01/06/2018 and 22/10/18 stole various stock items, to the value of £4,886.57, from Travis Perkins, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, to pay compensation of £4,886.57, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ashley Hodgett

Chestnut Avenue, Kettering. Age: 32

On 29/05/2019 in Northampton, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Paul Tew

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 16/02/2019 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a wall and a television intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Matthew Titcombe

Johnson Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 18

Between 04/02/2019 and 05/02/2019 in Wellingborough sent to another person Facebook messages, which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Marius Januskevicius

Dale Street, Corby. Age: 30

On 27/05/2019 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged an internal door to the value of £150, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

David Coleman

Higham Gate, Rushden. Age: 71

On 25/11/2018 drove a red Kia Rio on the A45, Irchester, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Filipe Reis

Outfield Close, Great Oakley. Age: 40

On 02/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Newton Road, Geddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Konstantin Sotirov

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 43

On 01/06/2019 drove a Suzuki Ignis on the A43, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, driving ban for 12 months.

Liam James Christmann

Martin Road, Kettering. Age: 21

On 07/12/2018 drove a VW Golf in Bryant Road, Kettering, when the proportion of cannabis in your blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £175, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving ban for 12 months.