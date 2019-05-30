Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Little Harrowden, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Alexander Livingstone

Court news

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 47

On 03/04/2019 stole champagne, to the value of £76, from Asda, Corby; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Asda, Corby, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife; on 23/03/2019 stole meat, of a value unknown, from the Co-op, Corby; on 09/03/2019 stole meat, of a value unknown, from the Co-op, Corby; on 17/03/2019 stole coffee, to the value of £10, from the Co-op, Corby; on 07/04/2019 stole three jars of coffee, to the value of £24, from the Co-op, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months, to pay compensation of £137, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Cristian Hagiu

Conyger Close, Great Oakley. Age: 44

On 24/03/2019 drove a silver Peugeot in Sower Leys Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Charles Stanley

Finedon Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 28

On 16/10/2015 drove a silver Renault Clio in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Marcin Damien Kowalski

Clarence Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 12/02/2018 in Kettering had in your possession 22g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher John Davies

The Willows, Little Harrowden. Age: 55

On 04/01/2019 drove a BMW in Wellingborough Road, Isham, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £162, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300, banned from driving for 12 months.

Christian Prescott

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 20

On 21/07/2018 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a fridge, photo frames, glasses, bedding and carpet to the value of £4,000, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years, to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £6,660, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jordan Bunn

Herford Close, Corby. Age: 21

On 27/03/2019 drove a Ford Mondeo in Copenhagen Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Carl Loasby

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 02/02/2019 entered as a trespasser a building, namely Masterfit, Broad Green, Wellingborough, with intent to steal; on 23/12/2018 stole coin boxes from Victoria Laundry, Victoria Road, Wellingborough;

Damaged washing machines to the value of about £8,460 at Victoria Laundry, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 27/12/2018 stole coin boxes from Victoria Laundry; on 29/12/2018 attempted to steal coin boxes from Victoria Laundry; on 09/02/2019 in Wellingborough, not being at your place of abode, had with you an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a screwdriver.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 46 weeks. Criminal Behaviour Order made for two years banning defendant from 1) going to Wellingborough train station car park with the exception to use the designated footpath to access the train station 2) entering any retail premises whereby you have been issued with a banning order which is enforced for the time being. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Esse Joy Obels

Station Road, Thrapston. Age: 21

On 15/01/2018 in Northampton, without lawful excuse, damaged walls, doors, carpets, fixtures, fittings and furniture, to the value of £3,378, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 30/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £3,196.91.

Lisa Hickey

Northbrook, Corby. Age: 38

On 03/08/2018 in Corby, assaulted a male by beating him; damaged reading glasses intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £154, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £150.