Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Geddington, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Gurpreet Singh

Court news

Regent Street, Kettering, Age: 27 On 22/09/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, you assaulted a female, thereby making contact with her which you were prohibited from doing by a Restraining Order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 20/02/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Grant Edward Pywell

No fixed abode. Age: 30

On 11/05/2017 in Kettering, intentionally touched a girl aged14 and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting; on 08/05/2017 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally communicated with a person under 16 who you did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, intending to encourage them to make a communication that was sexual, namely by sending Snapshot messages and images.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 70 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £400, to register with the police for five years.

John-Paul Zaadane McKeegans

HMP Woodhill. Age: 41

On 13/01/2019 in Kettering stole a bag containing various items; committed fraud in that you used a bank card not belonging to you, intending to make a gain, namely acquire three packets of cigarettes for yourself; used a bank card belonging to another, intending to make a gain, namely purchase numerous scratch cards, for yourself; used a bank card belonging to another, intending to make a gain, namely purchase a packet of cigarettes, for yourself; on 25/02/2019 having entered as a trespasser a building in St Andrews Street, Kettering, stole TV cable wiring to the value of £678.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 26/03/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 19/02/2019 stole items, to the value of £80, from B&M, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 40 weeks.

Jaell Elizabeth McAteer

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 10/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Northampton Road, Rushden, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £370, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Krista Annette Spencer

Pemberton Street, Rushden. Age: 26

On 11/11/2018 in Rushden assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Adrian Giannelli

Briarwood Way Wollaston Age: 36

On 12/05/2019 in Northamptonshire had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £590, surcharge to fund victim services of £59, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

David John Bell

Chichester Close, Rothwell. Age: 54

On 21/05/2019 drove a black Mercedes in Cheaney Street, Rothwell, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Sean Bright

c/o Chase View Road, Geddington. Age: 26

On 16/12/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged windows and door of St Mary’s Hospital, Kettering, to the value of £591.89, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroye or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £591.89, costs of £85.

Patrik-Lucian Danila

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 18/05/2019 in Wellingborough had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a folding pocket knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for two years, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his knife.

James David Dellow

Shrubfield Grove, Corby. Age: 27

Between 10/05/2019 and 18/05/2019 in Corby, caused another person to fear that violence would be used against them by your course of conduct in that you made threats towards his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 09/12/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Cameron Owen

Blackfriars, Rushden. Age: 18

On 11/05/2019 in Wymington Road, Rushden, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

To be placed under a curfew for two months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 8pm to 6am, to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.