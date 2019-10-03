Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Geddington, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Michael Ahmadu

Finland Way, Corby, Age: 64

On 25/08/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Jack David Gavan

Chester Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 22/04/2019 in Kettering, without the consent of the owner, took an Isuzu Rodeo Denver for the use of yourself or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle; drove without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for three months, banned from driving for 12 months, fined £340, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Akshaykumar Thakarshi Surelia

Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Age: 54

On 25/08/2019 drove a Mercedes in Harrowden Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, banned from driving for 60 months.

Nicholas James Watson

Thorn Close, Kettering. Age: 31

On 24/08/2019 in Kettering failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Rebecca Fitch

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 28

On 26/07/2019 in Rushden you pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person in that you watched her home, posted a note through her door and placed an item on her driveway; on 19/07/2019 you sent to a primary school a letter which conveyed information which was false and which you knew or believed to be false for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that its contents should be communicated;

On 18/07/2019 and 04/09/19 in Rushden you without reasonable excuse contacted two people, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 17/06/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) entering Irchester 2) entering a named street in Rushden 3) contacting a named person by any means, directly indirectly or via a third party. This order lasts until 08/09/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.

Thomas Watters

Lewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 61

On 08/09/2019 without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Corby and contacted a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 09/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

John Gordon Greig

Kensington Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 25/07/2019 in Kettering, with intent to cause another person via PC Wood harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; had in your possession 1g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £350, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jamie Ross Wood

Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington. Age: 29

On 22/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Albert Street, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills Programme for 19 days, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Mark Steven Hooton

Prospect Avenue, Irchester. Age: 43

On 16/08/2019 drove a Vauxhall Astra in Prospect Avenue, Irchester, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 160mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 03/09/2019 failed to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, fined 120, surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.