Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Mark Wayne Weems

Court news

c/o Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 44

On 17/04/2019, 20/04/2019, 23/04/2019, 11/05/2019, 23/05/2019 and 30/05/2019 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, were begging which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 05/09/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Nicholle Carolanne Scott

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 23/07/2019 in Corby, had in your possession a quantity of methadone.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, methadone to be forfeited and destroyed.

Frankie Paul East

Oxford Street, Rothwell. Age: 31

On 22/06/2019 in Kettering used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Michael Thomas Duroe

Hood Close, Corby. Age: 32

Between 07/07/2019 and 28/07/2019 in Weldon, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent text messages, phone calls and emails.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to addresses in Weldon, Corby, Kettering or Kettering General Hospital unless in a genuine emergency or by pre-arranged appointment. This order lasts until 31/08/2021. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.

Damian Siembida

Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 01/02/2019 drove a VW EOS in Dryden Street, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 19 months.

Matthew Christopher Leach

Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 03/10/2018 at Gold Street Garage, Wellingborough, made off without paying for £70.63 of petrol.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £54, compensation of £70.63, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £200.

Matthew David Blades

Johnson Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 01/05/2019 in Wellingborough , assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Verdict: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £300.

Linda Mason

Ewenfield Road, Finedon. Age: 67

On 06/03/2019 drove Peugeot on the recreational ground car park, Wellingborough Road, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 136mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £150, banned from driving for 32 months.

Tina Jayne Guy

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough Age: 33

On 26/02/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Restraining order prohibts defendant from contacting victim directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 24/07/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Liam George Groves

Vicarage Farm Road, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 18/05/2019 were in charge of a Ford Fiesta at the Pemberton Centre, H E Bates Way, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 64mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Thomas Robert Brandon Findlay

Daniell Walk, Corby. Age: 21

On 08/07/2019 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 23/07/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £345, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Liam Jamie Norris

HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. Age: 26

On 24/06/2019 in Rushden assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged a rear window and glass, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks, restraining order prohibts defendant from contacting victim directly, indirectly, or via third party including social media, and not to encourage anyone else to do so. This order lasts until 01/08/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.