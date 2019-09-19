Who’s been sentenced from Corby, East Carlton, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Middleton, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Dixie King

Court news

East Carlton Park, East Carlton. Age: 27

On 22/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle, namely KTM motorcycle in Uppingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 133mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without an MOT certificate.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £466, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Zoe Carr

Noble Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 33

On 20/04/2019 drove a BMW 320I in High Street, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 101mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Terry Mehew

Crescent West, Kettering. Age: 29

Between 10/05/2019 and 13/05/2019, without lawful excuse, damaged a television and chair, to the value of £700, belonging to Hampton By Hilton Hotels, Corby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £1,000, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kevin Patrick Peter Gallacher

Pevensey Walk, Corby. Age: 45

On 19/01/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her; stole two legs of lamb, to the value of £27.12, from Morrisons, Corby; on 05/02/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £105.

Andrei Hantea

Derwent Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 28/07/2019 drove a Nissan Almera in Studfall Avenue, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Daniel Mark Bailey

HMP Wormword Scrubs. Age: 35

On 11/03/2018 in Wellingborough dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a VW Golf, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £300.

Adrian Johnson

Yarwell Court, Kettering. Age: 39

On 05/09/2018 in Kettering, had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid; being a person who had been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of three years in 2005 for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, had in your possession a canister of pepper/chilli spray.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 32 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, canister of pepper/chilli spray to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Robert Stedman

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 20

Between 22/07/2019 and 03/08/2019 in Burton Latimer, without reasonable excuse you made contact via Facebook and in person, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 09/05/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 32 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Liam Lawrence Button

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

Between 01/01/2019 and 20/02/2019 in Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that between those dates you sent her numerous messages via social media and made numerous telephone calls to her landline phone and that this contact was unwanted by her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim by any means, directly, indirectly or via third party including social media, and not to encourage anyone else to do so. This order lasts until 22/08/2020. Fined £124, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £320.

Wesley George-Thomas

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 28

On 27/02/2019 in Kettering had in your possession one wrap of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Thompson

Whiteford Drive, Kettering. Age: 23

On 11/11/2018 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person directly or indirectly 2) entering a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 27/08/2021. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Michael Connolly

Elizabeth Road, Rothwell. Age: 41

On 08/08/2019 in Rothwell assaulted PC Hanger; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, namely Elizabeth Road, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, compensation of £100, order made to deprive the defendant of the knuckleduster.

Nick Nicholas McGown

Glover Court, Middleton. Age: 46

On 10/08/2019 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 32 months.

Phillip Owen Davies

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 58

Between 02/06/2019 and 08/06/2019 in Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent her seven letters of a threatening or abusive nature.

Verdict: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly, indirectly, or via third party including social media and not to encourage anyone else to do so. This order lasts until 27/08/2021. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £400.

Callum Mark Frost

Westfields Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 21

On 10/08/2019 drove a Ford Fiesta in Wharf Road, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath,exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 46 months.

Marcis Veisters

Isabelle Court, Kettering. Age: 28

On 11/08/2019 drove a motor vehicle in School Lane, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, driving ban for 24 months.