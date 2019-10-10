Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Mantas Ramanauskas

Neale Avenue, Kettering. Age: 23

On 15/09/2019 drove a BMW in Wood Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 60 cg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance; while carrying in the front of the vehicle a child under 14 who was not wearing a seat belt.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 23 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Who has appeared in court recently?

Danielle Ann Louise Prosser

No fixed address. Age: 32

On 12/09/2019 stole 13 bottles of shampoo and conditioner from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 24/07/2019 stole various household items and confectionery, to the value of £47.30, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough;

On 13/09/2019 assaulted PCSO Craig Blacha by beating him; on 10/07/2019 stole various house hold items, to the value of £55.20, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 06/05/2019 stole various confectionery, to the value of £17.20, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough;

On 09/07/2019 stole various confectionery, to the value of £37, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, compensation of £156.70.

Robert Day

Ise Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 28/03/2019 drove a Nissan Qashqai in Copenhagen Road, Corby, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Carl Thomas Robins

Osprey Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 11/07/2019 in Wellingborough had in your possession 1g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Rafal Dadal

Sycamore Close, Kettering. Age: 28

On 05/07/2019 had with you in Pyramid Close, Weston Favell, Northampton, an extendable metal baton.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his baton.

Zack Warren Mathewman

Duck Street, Rushden. Age: 24

On 06/01/2019 drove a Peugeot 307 on the A45, Rushden, while banned from driving; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Luke Barnard

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 26

On 27/07/2019 in Rushden, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £46, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Gary Steven Donaghey

Stuart Road, Corby. Age: 49

Between 29/03/2018 and 16/04/2018 in Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of three named people and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them in that you sent an email their workplace, delivered offensive paperwork to a supermarket, visited a clothes shop and forwarded emails to the police neighbourhood team; on 09/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Verdict: Guilty.

Jailed for 16 weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting five named people directly or indirectly including electonic or social media communications 2) entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 16/09/2024. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £250.

Ryan David Drage

Thorpe Road, Earls Barton. Age: 34

On 30/08/2019 drove a Vauxhall Zafira in Doddington Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; neglected or refused to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a constable engaged in the regulation of traffic.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Darren Jason Burrows

Halifax Square, Corby. Age: 50

Between 24/04/2019 and 15/05/2019 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you called her, text messaged her and emailed her.

Plea: Guilty.

Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim 2) going to a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 17/09/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.