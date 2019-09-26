Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Great Oakley, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Mark Nicolas Bedford

Court news

Main Road, Earls Barton. Age: 58

On 18/08/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Main Road, Wilby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Iulian Andrei Buruiana

Orkney Walk, Corby. Age: 24

Between 14/11/2018 and 20/11/2018 in Corby committed fraud in that you used a stolen fuel card, intending to make a gain, namely purchasing fuel, for yourself and others; on 14/11/2018 stole a fuel card.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay compensation of £878.18.

Christopher James Johnson

c/o Market Street, Kettering. Age: 27

Between 21/05/2019 and 24/05/2019 in Northamptonshire sent messages and a voice note that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting a named person in any way and not to got to Irthlingborough. This order lasts until 03/09/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Nigel Larkins

Nasmith Avenue, Corby. Age: 29

On 14/07/2019 in Corby, damaged a barbecue, a stairgate and an internal door, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £350, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85.

Romulus Nasiescu

Conyger Close, Great Oakley. Age: 51

On 18/08/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Millais Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 80mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

William Anthony Symons

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 25/05/2018 in Wellingborough stole a gold Rover; stole two scrapers; stole items taken from trailer; interfered with two motor vehicles, or anything carried in or on the same with the intention that theft of the said motor vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in or on the said vehicle should be committed; drove a gold Rover in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Verdict: Guilty

On 02/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 02/09/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Gold Street, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £200, compensation of £200.

Paul Raymond Barnett

Silverdale Grove, Rushden. Age: 43

On 14/01/2019 stole meat from Asda, Raunds; on 03/07/2019 stole frozen goods, to the value of £20, from Iceland, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 35 weeks.

Dean Beeby

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 34

On 09/06/2019 with another person, stole a bottle of Mount Gay rum, to the value of £16, from Morrisons, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £200.

James Carroll

Orkney Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 26/03/2019 in Corby assaulted PC Lloyd by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Katie Mary Ann Nolan

Ford Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 17/12/2018 stole goods from B&M, Kettering; on 14/12/2018 stole goods from Tesco, Windmill Avenue, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.