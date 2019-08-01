Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Damien Zbigniew Dworczyk

Court news

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 10/06/2019 in Alexandra Road, Wellingborough, assaulted PC Charlie Puddephatt, acting in the exercise of his functions as such, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Lee Steven Burnett

Weekly Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 09/06/2019 stole two bottles of whiskey, to the value of £53, from Morrisons, Kettering; on 12/05/2019 stole meat from the Co-op, Hallwood Road, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £59.

Gary John Austin

Granville Street, Kettering. Age: 47

On 24/05/2019 in Kettering, you assaulted a male.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

William Joseph Long

Spring Gardens, Rothwell. Age: 33

On 05/07/2018 at Judes Court, Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £195, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Maria Ann Holland

Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 39

On 17/11/2017 in Thrapston, without lawful excuse, damaged four lounge windows and two door windows, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay compensation of £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £200.

Ian Mark Reilly

Oldenburg Road, Corby. Age: 46

On 31/01/2019 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Oldenburg Road, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a broken glass bottle; assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, compensation of £15, bottle to be forfeited and destroyed.

Catherine Joanne Bell

Midland Road, Rushden. Age: 54

On 28/12/2018 stole Awesome Origami, Make Your Own Lip Balm, Paint Your Own Tea Set, five Crayon 24 Supertips Acrylic Tubes, Water Colour Complete Set, 24 acrylic pens and 10 tubes of acrylic paint to the value of £159.38, from WH Smith, Rushden; on 10/06/2019 stole clothing, to the value of £101, from M&S, Rushden Lakes; stole bedding, to the value of £120, from Waitrose, Rushden; stole goods, to the value of £17.50, from Primark, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Hilary Dargue

Barret Close, Wellingborough. Age: 66

On 15/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Sywell Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £138, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Marcel George Hans Vollings

Gainsborough Court, Corby. Age: 36

On 16/06/2019 drove a Peugeot 307 in South Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Kelly-J Bates

Duchess Close, Kettering. Age: 24

On 27/05/2019 in Ebenezer Place, Kettering, were in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Matthew James Gallagher

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 26

Between 02/04/2019 and 07/04/2019 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, approached and spoke to a female and demanded her phone number, and sent numerous text messages to her which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 28/01/ 2019; on 20/04/2019 made phone calls to a female which you were prohibited from doing.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £200, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to two named streets in Corby 3) going to a named pub in Corby. This order lasts until 30/06/2024.