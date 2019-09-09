Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Diane Wendy Russell

Court news

c/o Masefield Drive, Rushden. Age: 57

On 10/08/2019 in Midland Road, Rushden, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that you were in company with a named person, breaching said condition.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Abigale Strange-Wood

Dryden Street, Raunds. Age: 20

On 25/02/2019 in Kettering, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

William Michael Ronald Turner

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 21/12/2018 in Rushden assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty

On 20/03/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Christopher James Downing

Gold Street, Desborough. Age: 27

On 16/10/2018 in Wellingborough, stole a Samsung Galaxy S4 mobile phone, to the value of £120.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Yavor Kaloyanov Shalamanov

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 43

On 27/07/2019 drove a Ford Fiesta in Epsom Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Margaret Stewart Walker

Deben Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 08/06/2019 in Corby you stole a mobile phone to the value of £300 and £50 cash; on 08/08/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail;

On 15/04/2019 at Argos clearance warehouse and premises, Cronin Courtyard, Corby, stole items totalling £243; had with you bag containing foil and pliers with cutters for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft;

On 05/02/2019 stole three coats, to the value of £219.97, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Luke David Cole

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 12/05/2019 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Silver Street, Kettering, an offensive weapon, namely a belt; used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, order made to deprive the defendant of his belt.

Dmitrijs Nazarous

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age: 28

On 14/06/2019 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged a Samsung mobile phone intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 23 weeks, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £620, compensation of £500, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim in any way. This order lasts until 13/08/2021.

Daniel Simon Abbott

Brampton Close, Wellingborough. Age: 32

Between 17/04/2019 and 27/05/2019 in Northamptonshire you pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her by calling, messaging and emailing her.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 13/08/2022. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £500.