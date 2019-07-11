Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Tim Nigel Tomkinson

Court news

Washington Square, Kettering. Age: 47

On 08/12/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Darren Andrew Young

Ruth Gardens, Kettering. Age: 40

On 10/05/2019 in Desborough, without lawful excuse, damaged household items intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from going to an address in Desborough. This order lasts until 04/06/2020. Fined £80, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Francesca Mary Theresa Brookes

Mendip Close, Kettering. Age: 28

On 22/11/2018 in Kettering assaulted PC Edmunds, an emergency worker acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by beating her; used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; with intent to cause PC Joshua Loy harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Verdict: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £400.

Steven John Cotter

Buckingham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 06/04/2019 stole items, to the value of £52.87, from Home Bargains, Wellingborough; on 25/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, fined £80.

Donna Fleming

Rushton Road, Desborough. Age: 35

On 24/11/2018 drove a red Mini Countryman in Rothwell Road, Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £145, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Albert Parker

No fixed address. Age: 44

On 25/04/2019 in Irthlingborough, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated;

used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, fined £184.

Gheorghe Stoleru

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 18/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Rockingham Road and Cotswold Avenue, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 90 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Maxine Warren

Duck Street, Rushden. Age: 51

On 23/05/2018 in Rushden assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty .

On 25/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £380, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £200.

Ryan Hills

Glastone Street, Raunds. Age: 26

On 06/06/2019 in Thrapston assaulted PC Stephen Robinson, an emergency worker, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker; without reasonable excuse, you attended a named street in Thrapston which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 23/04/2019.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.