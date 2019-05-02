Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Scott Adam Smith

Laywood Close, Raunds. Age: 29

On 14/03/2019 and 15/03/2019 in Raunds, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 17/10/2018.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 40 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Leanne Lesley Cole

The Embankment, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 12/12/2018 drove a Vauxhall Vectra in Broadway, Wellingborough, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 17.5mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £163, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Stacey Lee John Kennedy

St Giles Close, Desborough. Age: 41

On 29/08/2018 drove a Vauxhall Astra in School Lane, Wilbarston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without the consent of the owner took a Vauxhall Astra for the use of yourself or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle and injuries caused to the passenger; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 30 weeks, fined £140, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, compensation of £350, banned from driving for 18 months.

Lauren Walther

Constable Drive, Kettering. Age: 23

On 03/03/2019 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Orion Way, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 banned from driving for 12 months.

Aaron Jack Jones

Foxglove Road, Desborough. Age: 22

On 02/03/2019 in Desborough damaged a car and a window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person either directly or indirectly and 2) from entering a named street in Desborough. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Ian Owen Richardson

Lilford Place, Kettering. Age: 31

On 23/02/2019 in Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distres; assaulted PC Lloyd Young.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £50.

Patryk Wylzesany

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 09/10/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her; drove without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim. This order lasts until 19/03/2022. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, six points on driving licence.

Amy Elsie Moore

Keswick, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 01/03/2019 in Wellingborough, assaulted Special Constable Emily Wraight.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Martin Nedyalkov

Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 02/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Victoria Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £307, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Stefan Stefanov

Markham Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 02/03/2019 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Alex James Bindley

Ashbourne Drive, Desborough. Age: 21

On 03/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Pytchley Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Christopher James Johnson

Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 06/12/2018 in Kettering drove a Ford Transit on the A43 while banned from driving licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To take part in Thinking Skills programme for 30 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.