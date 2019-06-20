Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Gerrard Keegans

North Cape Walk, Corby. Age: 25

From 01/04/2019 to 13/04/2019 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent numerous text messages and phone calls knowing they were unwanted.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way at all 2) entering a named street in Corby, and four named addresses in Corby. This order lasts until 07/05/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £84.97.

Declan Godfrey

Nansen Walk, Corby. Age: 18

On 17/05/2018 entered as a trespasser a building in Finland Way, Corby, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay compensation of £177, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Brendan Keegans

North Cape Walk, Corby. Age: 20

On 17/05/2018 entered as a trespasser a building in Finland Way, Corby, with intent to steal; had with you in a public place, namely Copenhagen Road, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £177, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, knuckleduster to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher Wilcoxson

No fixed address. Age: 22

On 26/01/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a Vauxhall Insignia intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Daniel Centkowski

Poppy Fields, Kettering. Age: 30

On 06/04/2019 were in charge of a VW Passat in Poppy Fields, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 64mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £550, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Adrian Sheraton

Manor Road, Rushden. Age: 40

On 20/04/2019 in Higham Ferrers used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by that person or another whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mariusz Iwanowicz

Chimney Crescent, Irthlingborough. Age: 31

On 20/04/2019 drove a Volvo in Tewkesbury Close, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 136mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 275 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 32 months.

Ross Conor Connor Hill

Vicarage Farm Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 21/04/2019 without lawful excuse damaged a window belonging to Barclays Bank, Wellingborough, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £375, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85.

Lynda Hollins

Ironwood Avenue, Desborough. Age: 67

On 19/04/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Ironwood Avenue, Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £281, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Mariusz Cwajna

Blackfriars, Rushden. Age: 47

On 22/04/2019 drove a motor vehicle on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Pyrzynska Szmigiel

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 20/04/2019 were in charge of a motor vehicle in Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £261, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.