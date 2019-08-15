Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Vavilof Zagladine Correia De Barros

Court news

Penrith Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 30/05/2018 in Wellingborough, without the authority of the Secretary of State, had in your possession an electrical incapacitant charge device; had with you in a public place, namely Field View Road, an offensive weapon, namely a baton.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, baton and electrical incapacitation device to be forfeited and destroyed.

Peter Junior Smith

Robin Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 04/04/2018 had with you without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Manor Road, Rushden, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Azama Mohammed Mirza

Central Avenue, Kettering. Age: 57

On 30/10/2018 drove a vehicle dangerously in Highfield Road, Mears Ashby.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Simon Charles Shaw

Albert Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 15/03/2019 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sean Terrence Lonergan

Isemill Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 36

On 17/05/2019 drove a Mercedes in Station Road, Raunds, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 215mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £2,215, surcharge to fund victim services of £170, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Matthew Nicholls

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 13/12/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay compensation of £400, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victims directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 15/07/2021.

Clint Lee Hale

Desborough Road, Rothwell. Age: 39

On 01/09/2018 being the driver of a Ford Transit Tipper, failed to stop after an accident in Broadway, Kettering, whereby damage was caused to a BMW 3 series; failed to report the accident to the police; drove without insurance.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £650, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £625, banned from driving for six months.

Sophie Sylvia Needham

Greenlaw, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 30/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle at Sainsbury’s, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Nathan Jon Raynor

Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 30/06/2019 stole beef, to the value of £96.51, from Marks & Spencer, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Mohamed-Emdhad Hussain

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 15/02/2019 drove a VW Passat in Kettering Road, Isham, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £162, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £320, banned from driving for 12 months.

Connor Core

Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 06/04/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Kingsway, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three months.