Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Irchester, Kettering, Oundle, Rushden, Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Finlay James Sharples

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 36

On 13/04/2019 in Burton Latimer, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Louisa Ellen Hall

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 06/08/2019 in Wellingborough had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Thomas Gaffney

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 45

On 21/09/2019 damaged a glass door, to the value of £1,000, belonging to Savers, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £90.

Nathan John Milne

Honey Crescent, Kettering. Age: 40

Between 02/07/2018 and 03/07/2018, stole power tools from Gibbs & Dandy, Kettering, having entered as a trespasser.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay compensation of £3,896.17, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Mandie Jayne Clark

Gray Street, Irchester. Age: 49

On 23/08/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Robinson by beating him; assaulted PC Pharo by beating her; used towards PC Pharo threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £150, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.

John Paul Hayden

Castle Street, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 28/06/2019 stole various alcohol products, to the value of £129, from Morrisons, Lower Street, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £70, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £200.

Cameron Willam Roger Campbell

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 20

On 30/04/2019 in Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £84.98, costs of £100.

Leon Knighton

Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 22

On 01/07/2019 in Irthlingborough, assaulted a female by beating her; on 24/06/2019 in Irthlingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly, indirectly, or via third party and including social media, and not to encourage anyone else to do so 2) visiting a named street in Irthlingborough. This order lasts until 24/09/2024. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Mark Ramsay Hamilton

Taney Court, Oundle. Age: 50

On 23/03/2019 drove a vehicle dangerously in Stoke Doyle Road and Barnwell Road; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 110mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, banned from driving for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Carlon Hogan

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 15/05/2018 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a taser gun.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, taser gun to be forfeited and destroyed.

Nuruzzaman Ali Ali

Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 10/08/2019 stole clothing and groceries, to the value of £669.23, from Marks & Spencer, Rushden Lakes; on 09/09/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Joseph Seyday Grear

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 09/09/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £189, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.